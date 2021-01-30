President defends new farm laws

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday strongly defended the three new farm laws saying their benefits have begun reaching 10 crore small farmers instantly and condemned as “’very unfortunate” the Republic Day violence and “dishonour” to the tricolour during the tractor parade by the protesting farm unions here.

In his customary address to the joint sitting of Parliament that marks the start of the budget session, Kovind, without naming China, also slammed that country for its efforts to disrupt peace at the line of actual control in “utter disregard” of bilateral relations and agreements.

Hailing the security forces for foiling attempts to change the status quo at the border amid an “unprecedented escalation” in tension, Kovind, who is also the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, said the government is “vigilant” and that additional forces have been deployed to safeguard India’s sovereignty.

The President’s hour-long address was boycotted by over 20 Opposition parties including the Congress in support of the demand of the protesting farmers for the repeal of the three farm laws. Congress MP Ravneet Singh Bittu raised slogans like ‘Jai Jawan Jai Kisan’ during the address. Some Opposition MPs were heard raising slogans in the Central Hall’s gallery.

The government’s efforts to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic and the massive vaccination drive also came in for praise from the President whose address is cleared by the Union

cabinet. On the state of economy, he said the country has started emerging from the economic setback suffered due to the pandemic and that this is evident from several indicators

With his speech outlining the government’s work and agenda coming at the time of a lengthy agitation by farmers at Delhi’s border, Kovind highlighted the Modi dispensation’s efforts to give fillip to agriculture, especially small farmers, and also dwelt at length about its measures to boost economy, infrastructure, industry and helping the poor among others.

He also noted that the new farm reform laws enacted in September last year have immediately benefited 10 crore small farmers, and said various parties in the past had supported these measures.

Criticising the violence which marred the farmers’ protest on the Republic Day on January 26, he said if the Constitution gives us the right to freedom of expression, it also teaches us to take laws and rules seriously.

Noting that the Supreme Court has put the implementation of the three laws on hold, Kovind said the government will respect whatever is the decision of the apex court.

“My government has always respected freedom of expression and holding of peaceful agitations in a democratic setup. However, the recent acts of dishonouring the national flag and showing disrespect to the auspicious occasion of the Republic Day are unfortunate,” he said.

The President also said the rights and facilities available under the system prevailing before the enactment of the three new laws are not affected in any way.

“Rather, through these agricultural reforms, the government has provided new facilities to the farmers and has empowered them”.