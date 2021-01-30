Funds to tune of Rs 283 cr sought from Centre: CM

Panaji: Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday said that the state government has moved a proposal to the Union Ministry of Agriculture seeking funds to the tune of Rs 283 crore under the scheme of Rastriya Krishi Vikas Yojana for strengthening and repairs of 42 bunds of 80.74 kilometre length, protecting 4,185 hectare of khazan lands.

Replying during a calling attention motion moved by Marcaim MLA Ramakrishna Dhavalikar, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said that once the funds are released by the central government, the state would

take up the repair work of 42 bunds on priority.

“While executing the repair works, we will give preference where agricultural activities can be resumed at the earliest,” Sawant stated.

He said that the government during the financial year 2021-22, has planned to implement repair works of 17 bunds in various talukas for which Rs 64.56 crore will be spent.

“The government will support the farmers in not only repairing the bunds but also by providing other support right from land preparation and up to the stage of marketing,” it was stated in the written reply.