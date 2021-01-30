CM raises pitch in House for three linear projects

Panaji: Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday said in the state legislative assembly that the three controversial linear projects are needed considering Goa’s requirements in the next 25 years.

Replying to the discussion on a private members resolution in the House on the projects, Sawant said the report on the projects, which will be submitted by the central empowerment committee to the Supreme Court, will be binding on the state.

The three linear projects – double tracking of southwestern rail line, power transmission line and national highway expansion – are proposed in the protected areas of the Bhagwan Mahaveer Wildlife Sanctuary and the Mollem National Park.

The projects have been vehemently opposed by the people across the state.

Fatorda legislator Vijai Sardesai and Curtorim MLA Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco moved the resolution demanding scrapping of the three projects in the interest of the people.

The Chief Minister responded, “If we are concerned about the future then we should allow the three projects to come up.”

In the same breath, Sawant said that his government has concerns for Goans, their health, the wildlife sanctuary and the national park.

“Except for two compound walls, no other structure will be affected by the double-tracking project. We are trying to resolve problems people may be facing on account of the project,” he assured.

Sawant said that currently only 12 million metric tonne coal is handled at the MPT, which will never be increased at any cost.

“On the contrary, we will ensure that coal handling at the port is brought down in a phased manner,” he said.

The Chief Minister further stated that 4,500 workers depend on coal handling at the MPT.

Power and Environment Minister Nilesh Cabral clarified that the 400-KV power station proposed at Mollem will not be set up inside the Bhagwan Mahaveer Wildlife Sanctuary, but on a private land outside the protected area.

The minister assured the House that the jetties developed by the government will be used for passengers and will never be converted for coal transportation, claiming that Tamnar power transmission project is not for big industrial units.

Pitching for the three projects, Minister for Public Works Deepak Pauskar said the projects will help develop tourism in Dharbandora taluka creating employment opportunities for the local youth.

Sardesai questioned the necessity of the projects for Goa, asking: “Why the government is all out to destroy the forests and environment?”

Appealing to the government to scrap these projects, he said, “The government should scrap the three linear projects as it withdrew the IIT project at Shel Melauli village in Sattari honouring public sentiments.” Opposition leader Digambar Kamat appealed to the government not to go ahead with the projects, which have been opposed by the people.

“Let us unite and save Goa for prosperity,” he said.

BJP MLA Alina Saldanha said the coal pollution has been faced by villagers from Cansaulim, Velsao and other villages through which the railway line passes.

“I appeal to my government to cancel all these three projects for the welfare, safety and happiness of the people,” Saldanha said.

The Curtorim MLA remarked that the linear projects are a big conspiracy to destroy environment of the state.

Porvorim legislator Rohan Khaunte slammed the government for failing to provide cumulative impact of the projects.

NCP MLA Churchill Alemao said that he is not supporting the government on these projects and appealed to all the MLAs to oppose them unitedly.

Congress MLA Luizinho Faleiro, MGP legislator Ramakrishna Dhavalikar and Sanguem MLA Prasad Gaonkar also spoke against the projects.