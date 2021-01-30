CAG report exposes GMC

‘Delay in tender finalisation by GMC for 2016-17 resulted in avoidable extra expenditure of Rs 10.75 crore’

Panaji: The report of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India for the year ending on March 31, 2019 has stated that the delay in finalisation of tenders by the Goa Medical College and Hospital for the year 2016-17 resulted in avoidable extra expenditure of Rs 10.75 crore on procurement of medicines through local purchase.

It has observed that the GMCH and the health department took 17 months to finalise the tendering process for the year 2016-17, and the GMCH started issuing supply orders to the lowest bidders from October 2017 that is after the end of the financial year 2016-17.

“Pending finalisation of the tender for the year 2016-17, the GMCH procured medicines from April 2016 to October 2017 from the old suppliers through local purchase at rates significantly higher than approved by the department for the year 2016-17, leading to extra expenditure of Rs 10.75 crore, which was largely avoidable,” the auditors have noted.

It has further added that “non-deduction of excise duty component from prices of purchased medicines after implementation of GST as per procedure prescribed by government resulted in excess payment to the supply contractor.”

The CAG report has also exposed “weak internal controls” at the GMCH that led to misappropriation of hospital receipts of Rs 6.68 lakh by the hospital staff.

During the period from January 1, 2018 to February 28, 2019, 12 non-Goan patients were treated in the cardiology ward, the report has said. Though the casualty billing counter staff billed and collected Rs 6.75 lakh from the patients, they recorded only Rs 6,840 in the register which was subsequently remitted to government account by the main cashier.

“The balance amount was neither recorded in the register nor receipts for the corresponding amount were found to have been issued by the casualty billing counter staff to the patients,” it added.

On being pointed out by the auditors on April 18, 2019, the GMCH swiftly remitted Rs 6.64 lakh out of Rs 6.68 lakh on April 22, 2019 into government account, thus reinforcing the stand of auditors that government money was indeed misappropriated.

The report was tabled in the state legislative assembly on Friday.