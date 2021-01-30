2198 ‘fake’ DSSS beneficiaries weeded out

3057 housewives ‘disqualified’ from Griha Aadhar scheme

Panaji: Social Welfare Minister Milind Naik has informed the state legislative assembly that the government has discontinued the disbursement of doles to 2198 ‘non-genuine’ beneficiaries under the Dayanand Social Security Scheme.

Naik also said that 3057 housewives have been ‘disqualified’ as beneficiaries under the Griha Aadhar scheme.

These drastic steps as regards the populist schemes were taken after several discrepancies were found by an extensive impact assessment survey.

The doles were stopped because the beneficiaries were not found at the given address during the survey. Moreover spouses of the beneficiaries were receiving benefits of other government schemes.

The data submitted to the House has shown that the disqualified DSSS beneficiaries included 900 senior citizens, 520 single women, and 112 persons with disabilities.

Their spouses were either availing benefits under Griha Aadhar or receiving government pension.

In some cases, beneficiaries were not alive.

Of the 3057 undeserving Griha Aadhar beneficiaries, 1396 were found to have duplicate entries for the same scheme. Also, husbands of 930 Griha Aadhar beneficiaries were receiving DSSS doles.

Over 130 beneficiaries of the Griha Aadhar had a family income of more than Rs 3 lakh, which is the income cap set by the government for the scheme; 250 beneficiaries wanted to withdraw from the scheme and migrate to the DSSS.

It was also informed that applicants for the scheme had submitted wrong account numbers, and that names of spouses differed on marriage certificates.

The minister disclosed this information through a written reply to a question from Congress MLA Luizinho Faleiro on the number of beneficiaries under the DSSS and the Griha Aadhar scheme.

Presently, a total of 1,52,665 housewives receive dole under the Griha Aadhar; 12,259 applications for the scheme are pending.

On the other hand, 1,37,448 people get doles under the DSSS; 2706 applicants are yet to receive the benefit.

The minister told the House that all the DSSS beneficiaries reported as genuine by the impact assessment survey receive the regular financial assistance. However, the monthly pension has been discontinued for those beneficiaries who were not found at the address during the surveyor’s visit.

Replying to a question on senior citizens and bedridden and disabled individuals being forced to submit fresh income, residence and birth certificates, the minister said that only those reported as “non-genuine” cases have been asked to submit documents in order to re-verify their eligibility conditions as per the scheme.

The government had launched the extensive drive with the help of Goa Electronics Limited for verifying beneficiaries of the welfare schemes, which are meant for the elderly, housewives, widows and the differently-abled people.

The study was aimed at checking fraud, as many beneficiaries in the past did not possess relevant documents.