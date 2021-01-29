CM inaugurates first public EV charging station at Assembly complex

Panaji: The Chief Minister, Pramod Sawant on Thursday, inaugurated the first public EV charging station installed by Convergence Energy Services Limited (CESL) at the assembly complex, Porvorim.

The charging infrastructure comprises a 142 kw fast charger and it is first among the 12 public EV chargers to be set up by CESL in the state.

Post inauguration, the Chief Minister said, “With this collaboration, I hope we will be able to meet the charging infrastructure requirements of the state. I congratulate CESL for this initiative and hope that other states come forward to boost EVs and EV charging infrastructure.”

Nilesh Cabral, Power Minister said that, the state has an agreement with EESL for deploying EVs to government departments and developing infrastructure for charging the e-vehicles wherein CESL is the implementing agency.

The inauguration was attended by Kunal, secretary, power and new & renewable energy, Mahua Acharya, CEO & MD, Convergence Energy Services Ltd., Parimal Rai, chief secretary, senior officials of GEDA and CESL.

“The charging units, with its compatibility with a wide range of electric vehicles will greatly spur e-mobility adoption. It will go a long way in making EV charging hassle free and convenient for the consumers, thereby making e-mobility adoption an attractive proposition across regions in the country,” explained Kunal.

The first EV charging station comprises three high-capacity combo EV chargers of 122-150kW, Type 2 AC standards that can charge long range EVs. Bharat Standard DC001 EV chargers are planned for recharging moderate range EVs with the project expected to be completed by February 2021.

The establishment of EV charging units is part of the agreement signed between EESL and Goa Energy Development Agency (GEDA) on November 6, 2020.

CESL has been anchoring the electric vehicles eco-system development in the country, undertaking demand aggregation for procuring EVs and supporting the transition in bringing innovative business models and implementation wherewithal for accelerated roll-out of EV charging units.