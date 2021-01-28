Salgaocar FC make winning start

Mapusa: Saeesh Halarnkar and Stephen Satarkar scored a goal each in either half as Salgaocar FC thumped FC Goa 2-0 in the inaugural match of the Selvel Goa Professional League at Duler Stadium, Mapusa, on Wednesday.

While Saeesh scored in the 38th minute, Stephen struck as late as in the 90th minute to hand Salgaocar FC full three points.

The Greens started with experienced Jason D’Mello in goal with Daniel Gomes and Flagan Rodrigues in the back. Ribhav Sardesai, now turned senior, started along with Valentinho Nazareth in the midfield. With Devendra Murgaonkar leaving in summer, Steflon D’Costa was handed the charge to get the goals.

FC Goa, on the other hand, had an experienced core with Anthonio Da Silva guarding the frame; Brian Faria in defence; new signee Delton Colaco in the midfield and Aaren playing as a lone striker.

Bothe the teams started cautiously, but it was the Greens who had the first real chance in the eighth minute when Brisen Fernandes read Vasim Inamdar’s run in the box and played a perfect lob ball to the last named. Vasim had the ball at his feet but before he could pull his trigger, Perry Pereira came with a vital interception.

FC Goa then took total control of the game as their midfielders outplayed the Greens. However, they were dealt with a blow in the 38th minute when defender Malsawmtluanga Ralte handled a Perry Pereira’s cross inside the box. The defender, who was unmarked conceded a needless foul in the box, which forced referee to point straight to the spot. Saeesh Halarnkar smashed the ball in the far right, past the diving Antonio.

Salgaocar FC nearly doubled the lead in the 40th minute. Saeesh set Steflon on the right flank, who got past his marker, and shot at the goal from a tight angle. Keeper Antonio made a great save only to see the rebound fall straight to Valentinho, but the last named shot out of frame with no one between him and the goal. This was the best chance so far from an open play in the first half.

FC Goa started the second half with a clear intent to get the equaliser and they did have their chance within 10 minutes of the restart when Aaren used his physical strength to win the ball from his opponent and squared it to Vasim, however much to dismay of his teammates the youngster shot wide thus missing another opportunity to get his side back on level terms,.

With 10 minutes to go, FC Goa were forced to play with 10 men after first-half substitute Nestor Dias limped off the pitch after picking up a knock. Salgaocar FC nearly capitalised on having a man advantage when substitute Stephen Satarkar was set through on goal, but he shot wide.

However, as the match progressed into the 90th minute the second half sub made amends by scoring team’s second goal and secure full three points.

Stephen on getting the ball in the area took a first time shot which took a slight deflection off an FC Goa defender and landed over the keeper Antonio, 2-0.