Letters to Editor

Black Day For Indian Democracy

The horrible and senseless acts of violence unleashed by the protesting farmers on the 72nd anniversary of the Indian Republic is a shameful act of defiance and belligerence, which will go down in Indian history as another black day for Indian democracy. It is unfortunate that a peaceful protest by disgruntled farmers for over two months had to end up with acts of violence, stone-throwing, smashing of security barriers, disruption of public life, damage to property and injuries to policemen and protestors, including one death. Such a situation could well have been prevented had there been a strict law and order enforcement by the Delhi police. Finally, such sacrilegious acts of violence and defiance also raise several questions as to whether the vision of the founding fathers of our Constitution of ensuring a just and equitable Indian society through the noble ideals of liberty, justice, equality and fraternity has become a reality after seven decades of our Republic. Probably it is more easily stated than practised.

A F NAZARETH, ALTO PORVORIM

Act Tough Against Peace Disruptors

The so-called farmers are no longer interested in any kind of peaceful resolution, as they are out to destabilise the ruling party. It is clear that they are motivated by various groups of vested interest. It is time the government takes decisive action, as the intentions of the agitators have been exposed. The tactical support given to these elements by the Punjab government, and the Delhi police’s total intelligence failure have added salt to the wound. When over one lakh tractors were moving toward Delhi, why did the Punjab as well as the Union government keep quiet? The protestors were armed with lathis, swords, knives and stones and it was clear what the intentions of the so-called farmers were. The police should have acted effectively. The aim of the so-called farmers is to destabilise and destroy India and the government should act with a heavy hand and crush this foreign-funded agitation.

MANI CK RAMANI, TIRUCHIRAPPALLI

Stop Mocking Of Hindu Deities

Conspiracies are being deliberately hatched to spread hatred against Hindus through films and web series so that followers of the Sanatan Dharma develop inferiority complex and negativity towards their religion and forget their identity. Such practices are also followed to bring films or web series into limelight. This is a strategy and a covert assault on the Sanatan Dharma. Spreading anti-Hindu propaganda through films and web series is a form of intellectual terrorism and Hindus are falling prey to it. There is a censor board in the country to certify the films; however, the question remains on what basis do its members approve the films? While there is freedom of expression in our country, there are certain limits to it. The central government should take cognisance of the religious sentiments of the majority community and legislate strict laws like anti-blasphemy law for ensuring social harmony. Moreover, those who mock Hindu deities for their ‘careers’ or for ‘fashion’ must be punished.

SHILPA NADKARNI, PONDA

Lessons From Farmers’ Stir

Without any blame game with regard to the farmers’ agitation that turned violent on the Republic Day, there are lessons for everyone, especially the government. We are not a banana republic but a constitutional democracy. There must be respect for law by politicians, lawmakers, law enforcers and the people. Just because a majority government is elected, it does not mean ordinances galore and bulldozing of laws through the Parliament. Discipline flows by example from the top. Implementation of laws must be equitable and fair. Using police, enforcement agencies, dirty politics to enforce State’s writ unfairly is resented. Damping the safety valve of criticism, complaints, free speech, liberty, justice and permitting vigilantism and police brutality with State patronage will blow up one day. Prevention is better than cure and people must be able to trust their government. Having said that, right from clearing the three farm laws without proper discussion, playing with the farmers’ sentiments leading to their march to Delhi and keeping them suffering in the bitter cold and even rain with women and children, not for a day but months with prolonged negotiations, the resentment and anger among the farmers will be deep-seated. The Republic Day stretched the police force with VIPs getting excessive security, and as the Supreme Court rightly said, ‘law and order is a State subject’. With intelligence about Khalistani and other disruptive elements infiltrating the agitation, the cops should have acted intelligently.

JOHN ERIC GOMES, PORVORIM