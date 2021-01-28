The beat goes on

Jaden Mascarenhas chats with NT BUZZ to discuss his new track ‘Rhythm Of My Heart’ that is set to drop tomorrow

ANNA FERNANDES | NT BUZZ

Young singer-songwriter Jaden Mascarenhas had quickly garnered attention with the release of three singles in 2020. And now he has come out with a fourth.

Following the release of ‘Not My Mistake’ and ‘If I Let You Go’, his third pop single ‘These Nights With You’ earned the fourth position on Spotify’s popular ‘New Music Friday’ playlist. His new release ‘Rhythm of My Heart’ that drops tomorrow, January 29, will see him tapping into a new sub-genre of pop music. “It’s a lot more energetic, has a little more R&B than my previous work. It’s a very fun song and people are going to groove to it,” he says, adding that it’s essentially a dance track.

Just like his previous tracks, ‘Rhythm Of My Heart’ tells a story. “It talks about two people who are navigating through life and they find that it is not easy. They are contemplating their own decisions but they know that they’ll help each other in the end,” he says.

The new single, however, is less melancholic than his past releases and for Mascarenhas, producing this track was an exciting challenge. “It was something that I had never done before. As this was more of an upbeat track, I had to have melodies feel a certain way. It took me a whole two months to figure out the right melodies and right lyrics for the song which was different from my past songs that have had a mainstream feel to them,” he shares, revealing that this particular track falls in the R&B/soul lane.

“So, the vocal melodies and the instruments used are more R&B-based, rather than just a four-chord pop song. I had more interesting instruments come in – different types of bass instruments, different types of synth instruments,” he adds.

The song is upbeat about going with the flow no matter what life throws at you, and is a reminder to listen to your heart, he says. “As long as your heart beats, keep pushing. And just like the rhythm of your heart you should keep going.”

He hints that that the new track is sure to make listeners feel uplifted and energetic. “Expect to have the melody stuck in your head, especially the hook and the chorus. It’s very memorable, and very groovy,” he says.

The song, that has been written and recorded in his bedroom on his laptop under the label Maskie Records, will be released on all streaming platforms including Spotify, Apple Music, Soundcloud, YouTube, and iTunes. “This song made me get out of my comfort zone and really experiment with new sounds and instruments. It is a song that I am extremely proud to release to the world,” he adds.