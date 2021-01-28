‘Govyatil Saraswat Vivah Paddhati’, a book written by Prabha Shyamsundar Prabhu Sinari sheds light on the traditions and rituals followed at the weddings of the Saraswat community, in Goa.

The book is a good reference material not only to those Saraswat families that are planning a wedding in their family, but also to the scholars and researchers interested in rituals and ceremonies.

Speaking about her book, Prabha Sinari says that whenever there was a wedding in her family, or among her relations or friends, she would be consulted for details about the rituals to be followed. “Once when my niece was getting married, I was consulted as usual,” she recalls, adding that at that time, one of her relatives suggested that she put all this information into a book.

“This relative of mine then pursued it until I wrote down these rituals and agreed to bring out a book,” maintains Sinari, pointing out that the book contains rituals followed in the Saraswat families for ages, right from ‘Kaul Prasad’, the blessings sought from the family deity for matrimony and ‘Sakharpudo’, the engagement of girl and boy, to actual wedding and ‘Vhey Jevan’ or special meal for the newly-wed couple offered by the in-laws.

The book is written in Marathi in lucid language and presents Saraswat wedding rituals at a glance. It also gives details about various items that are needed during the wedding ceremony.

Furthermore, the book covers bride-related rituals followed after the wedding such as ‘Pasadi’ and ‘Aashadh Phula’.

It even explains the types of ‘Vajem’ or presents given by the parents of the bride to her, during the festivals.