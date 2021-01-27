PM Modi dons special turban from Jamnagar at 72nd Republic Day

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi wore a special turban from Gujarat’s Jamnagar at the 72nd Republic Day parade at Rajpath, continuing his tradition of donning unique headgears.

The “halari paghdi” (royal turban) in shades of red with yellow dots was gifted to the PM by royal family of Jamnagar.

Jamnagar MP Poonaben Maadam tweeted that the traditional ‘halari paghdi’ represents the rich culture of the region.

“Jamnagar is known for its rich culture. Proud to see Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji in a ‘Halari Paghdi’ from Jamnagar on the occasion of #RepublicDay,” she said.

Modi paired the turban with a traditional kurta, pyjama, grey jacket along with a face mask.

Turbans have remained a highlight of the prime minister’s sartorial choices at Independence Day and Republic Day events.

Last year, he sported a saffron “bandhej” headgear with a tail for the 71st Republic Day.

For his maiden Independence Day speech in 2014, he had opted for a bright red Jodhpuri bandhej turban with green at the tail.

In 2015, he chose a yellow turban covered with multi-coloured crisscross lines, and a tie and dye turban in hues of pink and yellow in 2016.

The Prime Minister’s turban for 2017 was a mix of bright red and yellow with crisscrossed golden lines all over. He donned a saffron turban for his appearance at the Red Fort in 2018.

From a bright red “bandhani” turban from Kutch to a mustard Rajasthani ‘’safa’’, Modi’s eye-catching turbans have been a highlight of his previous Republic Day appearances.