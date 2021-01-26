Surashree Kesarbai Kerkar Sangeet Samaroha to begin on Jan 29

NT BUZZ

The 40th edition of Surashree Kesarbai Kerkar Sangeet Samaroha is being organised by Kala Academy from January 29 to January 31 at Dinanath Mangeshkar Kala Mandir, Panaji, with the participation of a galaxy of top rated vocalists and instrumentalists of India. The event will be live-streamed too.

Addressing a press conference, art and culture minister and chairman of Kala Academy, Govind Gaude said that Kala Academy has the seating capacity for almost 900 people but only fifty per cent of these seats will be occupied. The festival which is rated amongst the top 10 music festival of India will be inaugurated by Chief Minister, Pramod Sawant; art and culture minister and chairman of Kala Academy Govind Gaude at 5 p.m. at the said venue.

After the inaugural function, young vocalist, Prachi Jathar will present a classical vocal recital at 5:15 p.m. on January 29 followed by an instrumental concert of sitar and Indian cello by Shubhendra Rao and Saskia Rao. The first day’s session will conclude with classical vocal concert by M Venkateshkumar, exponent of Kirana and Gwalior Gharana.

On January 30, the day will begin at 10:30 a.m. with a classical vocal concert by Kirana Gharana vocalist, Poornima Kulkarni from Bengaluru and will conclude with an instrumental concert (sarangi) by young Sarangi exponent, Momin Khan Niazi.

The evening session on January 30, will begin at 4 p.m. with a classical vocal concert by Kalyani Salunke followed by a classical vocal concert by Prabhakar Kashyap and Diwakar Kashyap. Ustad Faiyaz Wasifuddin Dagar from New Delhi will present his classical dhrupad concert.

The concluding instrumental jugalbandi concert of carnatic flute, mrudangam and tabla on January 30 will be presented by vidwan shashank subramanyam (carnatic flute) from Chennai, Vidwan Patri Satish Kumar (mrudangam) and Ojas Adhiya (tabla).

On January 31, Anol Chatterjee will present a classical vocal concert at 10:30 a.m. and the morning session will conclude with a classical vocal concert by Shalmalee Joshi.

The concluding session of the samaroha will begin at 4 p.m. wherein Goan artist Prachala Amonkar will present her classical vocal recital. Ram Deshpande from Mumbai and disciple of Yeshwantbuwa Joshi and Ulhas Kashalkar will present a classical vocal concert followed by instrumental concert (sarod) by exponent Tejendra Narayan Majumdar from Kolkata and the festival will conclude with a Classical vocal concert by Banaras Gharana, Rajan Misra and Sajan Misra from Delhi.

The above artistes will be provided with instrumental support from artistes such as Arvindkumar Azad, Tulshidas Navelkar, Premanand Amonkar, Dayanidhesh Kosambe, Keshav Joshi, Ojas Adhiya, Uday Kulkarni, Mayank Bedekar, Tejovrush Joshi and Shashank Upadhye (tabla), Vishwanath Kanhere, Sudhanshu Kulkarni, Raya Korgaonkar, Subhash Fatarperkar, Dattaraj Surlekar (harmonium) and Uddhav Shinde Apegaonkar (pakhawaj). Also invited are music critic, Deepa Ganesh from Bengaluru and local critic Janardhan Verlekar.

The festival will be open to all music lovers and the general public, however, some seats will be reserved. The event will be held in adherence to COVID-19 SOPs. Wearing of face masks is compulsory and adequate physical distancing will have to be adhered to by the audience.