Noted Goan folklorist Khedekar gets Padma Shri

NT NETWORK

Panaji

The central government has announced the prestigious Padma Shri civilian award to noted Goan folklorist and writer Vinayak Vishnu Khedekar.

Khedekar, 82, who belongs to a respected priest family from Savoi-Verem village, has written a number of books on Goan culture and heritage including ‘Goa Lagnakhyan’, ‘Eco-Culture, Goa Paradigm’ and ‘Goa Sanskrutibandh’, among many others.

He was the former member secretary of Kala Academy and has also been a researcher and scholar of folklore, professional Kirtan performer, stage actor and even journalist for some time.

Khedekar had in the past conceptualised and directed events like Drums of Goa, Swaragandha, Lokrang and so on, which showcased rich cultural and musical legacy of Goa.

Speaking to ‘The Navhind Times’, for which

he has written columns in the past, Khedekar said that he is happy to see recognition coming to his field of performance.

“I have been working in this field for so long, and this award increases the responsibility on me to continue with my work,” he added, pointing out that now he will go ahead with his work with renewed vigour.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant reacting to the news said, “My congratulations to Shri Vinayak Vishnu Khedekar ji, expert on Goan folk and cultural heritage, and prominent author, on being conferred with the prestigious Padma Shri Award. A proud moment for Goa.”

Leader of the Opposition, Digambar Kamat, congratulating the noted Goan culture keeper said, “May god bless him with good health, happiness, peace and long life.” “It’s a proud moment for Goa,” he added, pointing out that Khedekar’s contribution in study and documentation of folk art of Goa will help generations to come.