Governor: govt keen on providing quality employment

NT NETWORK

Panaji

Four-day session of the Goa legislative assembly began on Monday with Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari addressing the House at Porvorim.

The written speech of the Governor stated that “the government is making efforts to bring private firms in the domain of employment exchange in order to provide quality employment according to the skills, aptitude, qualification and interest, thereby bringing talent closer to opportunity for the unemployed youth through online mode.”

The written speech of the Governor also informed, “The government is committed to increase the GST, CST and IST tax revenue collection by increasing the tax payer base, plugging the leakages and ensuring compliance in payment of tax by the existing tax payers.” It added that “The target for collection of GST for the year 2020-21 is Rs 5,393.77 crore as against Rs 4,406.61 crore for the financial year 2019-20.”

“Due to COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown, the tax collection, which was showing downward trend has now returned to near pre-COVID levels in December 2020,” the written speech noted.

The Governor, who had to deliver his address before the state legislative assembly on the inaugural day of this year’s first session of the House, actually read the speech for three-odd minutes and then said that the entire speech should be considered as read. He stated that he is having trouble in reading the entire speech. The speech was then tabled in the House.

The written speech of the Governor further informed that “the construction work of the Mopa Airport project is in full swing and it is expected to be completed and commissioned in August 2022.”

“Though the state has suffered a lot in terms of socio-economic and infrastructure development, taking a backseat in the COVID times, the state due to systematic planning, regular monitoring and instantaneous corrective measures by the administration, is now gaining momentum in its activities from micro to macro level and is nearing complete normalcy,” the written gubernatorial speech maintained, pointing out, “Though, there was demonetisation effect and economic slowdown during 2017-18, the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) for the year 2017-18 at current prices stood at Rs 69,352.05 crore registering a growth rate of 9.29 per cent as compared to previous year 2016-17.”

The written speech revealed that “The state collected excise revenue to the tune of Rs 491.80 crore for the financial year 2019-20 as compared to Rs 478.04 crore in 2018-19, depicting an increase of revenue by 2.87 per cent. “Though there was complete lockdown in the state for more than three months, the state has collected revenue of Rs 292.22 crore up to December 2020 as against the target of Rs 547.95 crore for the year 2020-21,” it noted.

The written speech of the Governor stated that “The overall crime situation in the state has remained under control due to effective implementation and monitoring of law and order.” “The overall crime detection rate of 92% per cent for the year 2020 as against 84 per cent during the year 2019 shows the commitment of the police force for providing safe and secure environment to the citizens as well as the tourists visiting the state,” it maintained, noting that “Nasha Mukth Bharat Campaign was launched in Goa in order to spread message to the youth with an aim to make Goa a drugs-free state.”

The written speech also spoke about mining in Goa stating, “Government is continuously making efforts to resume mining in a systematic manner by rejuvenating the state’s economy, preserving the environment, the natural resources, health status of the people in the mining sector, with the main vision to ensure sustainable mining in the state.”

Touching upon the education sector, the written copy said, “In order to impart quality education in English and to create a congenial environment for learning English in classrooms, while making children learn the language through a process of discovery about Indian culture and rich experiences, the government has implemented Karadipath Magic English programme in 200 selected government primary schools in all talukas and benefitted 7,837 students.”

Stating that the government is keen to protect the interest of the state in the Mhadei water dispute, it mentioned that the government has challenged the award of the Mahadayi Tribunal and a Special Leave Petition has been filed in the Supreme Court, which has been admitted.

Touching upon the corona pandemic in Goa, the written speech of the Governor said that “Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme monitors SARS Cov-2 (COVID-19) situation in the state and conducts the surveillance and containment measures through all the peripheral units.”

The written speech concluded by stating, “The government is very keen to continue with efforts to place the state on a faster growth track and ensure inclusive growth and sustainable development of all concerned, with active support and cooperation of all stakeholders, in keeping with the call of Prime Minister Narendra Modi of ensuring Ek Bharat-Shreshtha Bharat.”