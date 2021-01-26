Goa fares poorly on NITI Aayog’s innovation index

NT NETWORK

Panaji

Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, Goa’s innovation ecosystem has taken a hit with the state being placed at a modest fifth position among Union territories and city states in NITI Aayog’s India Innovation Index 2020.

The index reveals that the state has achieved a poor score of 24.9 in innovative competitiveness, which is below the peers such as Puducherry, Daman & Diu and Chandigarh, which have improved in innovation and grabbed fourth, third and second positions, respectively in the 2020 rankings.

The index ranking indicates that Goa’s innovation landscape has slipped; it was ranked third on the India Innovation Index 2019.

Delhi is the top innovator among nine Union territories and city states in 2020 with the city scoring 46.6 points in the category.

NITI Aayog released the second edition of the India Innovation Index on January 20. The index separates states into three categories – large states, Northeast and hilly regions and Union territories.

Among bigger states, Karnataka is at the top position in innovation, while Maharashtra has been ranked second followed by Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Kerala.

Among the Northeast and hilly states, Himachal Pradesh is the first followed by Uttarakhand, Manipur, Sikkim and Mizoram.

The index takes into account R&D (research and development) expenditure by state governments, availability of skill hubs, grassroots innovation, business environment, patents filed, safety and legal environment to translate innovation into commercial production etc. In all, there are 36 parameters used to measure the innovation capabilities of states.

As per the innovation report brought out by NITI Aayog, the innovation score of a state has a strong correlation with its Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP), meaning higher economic growth leads to more innovation and vice-versa.

“Nevertheless, there are exceptions, as there are some states that are underperforming for their level of economic growth. Such states have the resources to improve their innovation capabilities and performance,” states the report.

It cites Goa as an example of state with low score in innovation despite high per capita GDP. “Goa has a high per capita GDP, higher than Delhi, despite having an innovation score of 24.92, which is much lower than Delhi’s. It is because Goa’s large tourism sector contributes immensely to the state’s economy,” says the report, adding that generally there is a positive relationship between the level of innovation in a state and its economic growth.

With the COVID-19 pandemic, innovation has become even more pertinent for the world as a driver of growth,” says the 2020 innovation index report of NITI Aayog.