Foreigners’ absence affecting tourism business

NT NETWORK

Panaji

Even though tourist footfalls in Goa have increased, absence of charter tourists has left the state’s tourism and hospitality stakeholders with lower occupancy this season compared to the previous season.

Industry stakeholders on Monday said that despite the pandemic, the state is receiving a good number of domestic tourists, especially over the weekends and on public holidays. However, the industry is missing the presence of foreign travellers to the state.

Speaking to this daily, hoteliers said room occupancy looks good for Republic Day, on the heels of above 80 per cent occupancy witnessed during Christmas, New Year and festivals. But the absence of footfalls in two segments – foreign charters and overseas free independent travellers (FIT) – has brought down the average occupancy and earnings for the ongoing season.

Hoteliers explained that even though foreign tourists comprise less than 15 per cent of the total tourism footfalls in the state, they are important because they stay for longer periods and bring in good income.

The other problem that hoteliers are facing during the ongoing season is of low room rates following the pandemic.

“Tourist footfalls have definitely increased over the last three months, as Goa has become the preferred tourist destination in India. But it has not helped hotels in getting good rates,” said Gaurish Dhond, president of Goa Hotels and Restaurants Association (GHRA) and owner of Hotel Manoshanti. He said most of the hotels including his are going full but not getting good rates.

“My room tariff is around Rs 3,000 per night, but I get only Rs 1,600 per night in hand because my travel agents say they cannot get me higher rate. All hotels have brought down their rates including the five-star properties. Consequently, the average room rate (ARR) for the industry this season is down almost 40 per cent,” said Dhond.

“Tourism is nearly back to normal, especially during the long weekends. Yet the level of competition has increased resulting in lower average earnings for all players,” said Savio Mesaais, former president of Travel and Tourism Association of Goa.

Recently, bankers in the state said they are facing the problem of stressed assets in the tourism industry after the end of the loan moratorium period.

Dhond said hoteliers are finding it difficult to pay off their loans because they are facing backlog of liabilities. “Hotels were closed for almost seven-eight months during 2020. They have a lot of liabilities on hand. They have to pay pending electricity bills, staff salaries etc,” said Dhond.

Around 40-45 lakh tourists from states are recorded to have visited Goa to celebrate New Year on December 31, 2020, according to the government.