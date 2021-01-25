Govt takes back order on Mhadei sanctuary trespass

Valpoi: Blowing hot and cold, the state government through a fresh order has withdrawn the proclamation issued on January 19, which had ‘prohibited trespass’ by people or cattle in the notified area of the Mhadei Wildlife Sanctuary.

Health Minister Vishwajit Rane announced this to media on Sunday at Valpoi, saying that the government through the fresh order dated January 22, 2021 and issued by deputy collector Rajesh Ajgaonkar cancelled the proclamation of January 19, which had prohibited trespass by persons or cattle in the notified area of the Mhadei Wildlife Sanctuary.

Rane said the order of January 19 had been a “clerical error”, and has now been withdrawn.

“I have already called the deputy collector and asked him about the number of pending cases of (land) regularisation. I have instructed him to expedite those applications pertaining to land issues,” the minister said.

There are different issues as regards lands in Sattari, which call for a detailed study, Rane said, adding that directions have been given to create awareness on land issues.

He exhorted the people to file their appeals before the concerned authorities for settling the cases.

Criticising certain people for trying to misguide villagers, Rane said, “The BJP government is sensitive. We consider development as our priority and understand the sentiments of our people.”

The earlier order has been cancelled immediately. People should not fall for rumours spread by a few elements who are instilling fear among the villagers, Rane said.

“Thousands of vacancies will be out under my portfolios,” the minister disclosed, adding that he is committed to offer employment opportunities to the unemployed youth of Sattari taluka.

Earlier, Valpoi Congress block president Dashrath Mandrekar had remarked that Vishwajit Rane’s lackadaisical attitude put the people of Sattari in trouble.

Speaking on the controversial order that had prohibited trespass in the Mhadei sanctuary by people or cattle, Mandrekar said that under this notification “no right shall be acquired over the land and forest produced in the notified area”.