10-man Goa hold Kerala to a 1-1 draw

PTI

Bambolim

10-man FC Goa held Kerala Blasters to a 1-1 draw at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim on Saturday.

FC Goa dominated the game in the first-half as Jorge Mendoza (25’) scored the opening goal. After being outplayed in the first 45 minutes, Kerala Blasters returned with better intent in the second-half as Rahul KP (57’) equalized from the set piece.

The result saw FC Goa remain on the third spot with 20 points while Kerala Blasters are at the seventh spot with 14.

Kerala Blasters FC manager Kibu Vicuna: I think we will recover some of the players who didn’t play tonight — Costa, Murray, Nishu and Carneiro. I feel we have to behave better in the dugout. I never say very bad words to the referee. As a coach, it’s difficult to control emotions. Football is a sport of two teams. In the first half, Goa was fantastic. We could have done better. We reacted well in the second half. Even when it was 11 vs 11, we were closer to winning the game than the opponent. But would have loved three points.

FC Goa head coach Juan Ferrando: I’m not happy today. A lot of problems, injuries, red card etc. I don’t think that was a red card (for Ivan Gonzalez). In Europe, we argue with the referee after a card to put forward our case. Today was strange for us because of the decisions. I understand that they are referees and it’s their decisions. But we are confused. Last week was very difficult for Angulo due to illness. He wasn’t fully fit. Today, he played 45 minutes and hopefully, he can contribute even more next time around.