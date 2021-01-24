Instilling an unbeatable spirit

Even with all the shackles of the pandemic, FC Goa’s quest in youth development goes on. This season, the young Gaurs are set to take part in the Goa Pro League

Derrick Pereira

Having a good youth system is no longer a luxury in world football. For clubs to be successful, investment in youth is of utmost importance. This leads to clubs embedding a distinct style of play and having a real connection with the place and people in the surrounding areas.

The Goa Pro League is another opportunity to gauge ourselves and work towards the goals we have set for the long term. Playing and winning in the tournament is not only a matter of pride but also an opportunity to assess and vindicate the direction we are headed.

Eight players promoted

This year’s squad sees eight players promoted from the under-18 team to the Developmental Team that is set to take part in the tournament. This is a continuation of our philosophy of promoting and encouraging young talent with the squad for the Goa Pro League.

We have immense faith in the youngsters at the club. The promotions are a sign that we are doing things right at the club and also an indicator to everyone involved that if they put in the grind, they will be rewarded.

The pathway is very clear and open at FC Goa to get to the first team, I would like to assert. We have shown in the last four years that the opportunities for young players to get to the ISL squad, compared to some other clubs, have been high.

We have Princeton Rebello, Saviour Gama, Mohammad Nawaz, and Leander D’Cunha in the first team

right now.

This is a very new team, but having played with a similar philosophy through all age groups helps us get them all in sync. Having that clear identity with what we’re trying to do, that runs throughout the different departments and age groups, is our biggest strength. We have a philosophy that people understand and that we can put into practice every day.

The focus for the Developmental Team remains on developing these players further and helping them take the next step in their footballing careers.

Winning is important and so is the want to inculcate a winning mentality. However, what’s even more important is the development of these players – both on and off the field. This isn’t to suggest that FC Goa would take a cavalier approach to results at the youth level; any team selected is expected to be competitive in each match. But winning must never come at the expense of a player’s development.

To be a really successful football player in this day and age, it’s paramount that they cultivate good habits – not only in their actions on the pitch but off it as well. Developing good eating and sleeping habits are paramount to becoming a professional. These are the small things that can make a huge difference. And we are here to bridge

that gap.

A new season and a new head coach

Football is a part of the fabric in Goa and the Goa Pro League is the tentpole event. It’s a pathway through which all the big footballing names that the state has produced have trodden.

And to finally have it back this year under such tumultuous circumstances is a big boon. It helps us get our plans into motion and continue on the envisioned path. Lots of work has been done behind the scenes to bring this to fruition. And I would like to say a big thank you to all those involved.

And to help us in this regard, we have welcomed on board Deggie Cardozo. He is someone who shares our vision and mission. He is someone who not only looks at the footballing aspect of things, but can also connect with the youngsters at an emotional level. And that is so vital at this juncture

for them.