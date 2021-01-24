IFFI: Going forward

As the 51st International Film Festival of India comes to a close,

NT BUZZ talks to a few Goans who’ve contributed to cinema to get their views on the festival and how it can lift Goan cinema

DANUSKA DA GAMA | NT BUZZ

For cine enthusiasts, the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa is their getaway to the world of films. But, when the late Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar brought the festival from New Delhi to Goa in 2004, his vision was greater – from making Goa a film destination, to introducing Goans to filmmaking, and more.

Goa might still not have a full-fledged film industry, but undeniably IFFI has not just been a backbone for filmmakers but a platform to showcase their films to an audience beyond Goans.

In fact, according to former vice-chairman, ESG (Entertainment Society of Goa) and film director, Rajendra Talak, it was the magnanimity of the festival that got him motivated to make so many films, all of which were screened at the festival. Best known for his award-winning films ‘Aleesha’ and ‘O Maria’, Talak, who is now in the pre-production phase of his film ‘Claudia’, also believes that with IFFI, Goa has managed to host several film festivals, including the State’s own Goa Film Festival.

But he is critical of the government spending on the festival this year in the midst of the Corona pandemic and isn’t surprised that there are few Goan delegates at IFFI. “It’s pandemic time, and Goans won’t risk their lives. But, it’s a government decision to organise it in a low-key manner. It’s a waste spending a lot of money on this IFFI and expenditure should have been curtailed to the bare minimum,” he tells us.

He also believes strongly that the government should expedite the Film Finance Scheme and disburse money to those who need support from the government. “There’s been a lot of delay and filmmakers in Goa need support,” he says.

Actor and producer Rajesh R Pednekar too believes that the festival has done a lot of good. “IFFI is always an inspiration for producing films and be a part of other films. After IFFI, several Konkani films have got National Awards,” he says. But he believes that there is always room for change. For instance, despite the festival being low-key this year, he feels that more Goan films could have been showcased without compromising on the quality. The financing of Konkani films by the Entertainment Society of Goa also needs to improve, he says. “Film finance is active but money is always pending for four to five years from the Goa Government. ESG acts like a mediator between producers and the Government for procurement of finance to the producers. But ESG doesn’t seem to be interested or doesn’t have enough pull with the concerned government department. It’s pathetic. In spite of making a soft request there is no response. The Government spends money on IFFI every year but keeps the Goan film finance pending for minimum of five years. If this continues something needs to done,” he says.

And while IFFI may have helped Goan filmmakers to think big and delve further into filmmaking, filmmaker Dnyanesh Moghe of ‘Digant’ fame states that there is need for more infrastructure for IFFI. “To develop film culture a lot of initiatives have to be taken too,” says, the director who is a member of ESG (Entertainment Society of Goa)

And while lauding filmmakers like Laxmikant Shetgaonkar and Miransha Naik, Moghe believes that while IFFI has been their platform, it is because of their inner drive and ambition to make good cinema that they ended up making films, and not merely because of IFFI, a statement echoed by filmmaker a Naik. An alumnus of Whistling Woods, Naik, whose ‘film ‘Juze’ won several awards and was part of several international film festivals, is honest when he says IFFI didn’t make him a filmmaker. In fact, Naik, while acknowledging that the festival is a good platform, decided not to attend the festival this year and rather work on the pre-production work of his next film. “A film festival should have world premieres. That’s the beauty of a festival. It’s the platform you get there and the publicity that contributes to growth and success. Unfortunately, most films that come here are those released already, and those that I’ve watched, so it’s pointless in that sense,” he says.

Director Bardroy Baretto is also hesitant to state that the festival has given rise to more filmmakers. “Whether IFFI has given rise to filmmakers needs to be properly ascertained taking history into account, of when films began to be made,” says the filmmaker who is best known for his hit ‘Nachom-ia Kumpasar’ which took Goa by storm with its impeccable finesse, both story and form. Made on a pretty high budget of `3.5 crores, one that surpassed earlier filmmaking budgets, Baretto’s film told a story of love and struggle between two musicians against the backdrop of the jazz culture that was prevalent in Bombay of the 60s that had Goan bands play at prominent clubs. Premiered at IFFI in 2014, the film touched hearts and reached every nook and corner of Goa and beyond through screenings. The film also courted several festivals and has won several awards.

Baretto also believes that more than having a festival like IFFI which claims to benefit Goa and Goans, it would be a blessing for filmmakers and Goans to have theatres that are cinema-ready.

“There are Ravindra Bhavans in various parts of Goa, each with a theatre, but these have to be made cinema-ready so that more filmmakers will want to make films that can be screened for Goans. If not we are at the mercy of Inox. Maquinez Palace should also be easily accessible for Goan filmmakers. If in the name of IFFI all this is done, then it will result in various films,” Baretto suggests.

Filmmaker Aniket Naik also agrees. “IFFI is a great platform for a lot of independent filmmakers where it gives a great opportunity to showcase their work that comes with an added advantage of networking with filmmakers across the globe. It can also be a great platform to promote Konkani cinema and raise awareness about the existence of the Goan film industry,” he says. But for filmmakers, availability of theatres remains an issue. “All what we need is an availability of theatres (multiplex and single screens) across Goa at least for a minimum of one week and let the audience decide the fate of the film,” says the filmmaker who is currently working on the sequel of his much-loved film

‘Amizade’.

“Thousands of films are made all over the world largely keeping an eye on box office collections. It’s emerged as the best profit-making businesses. However many filmmakers make films out of a passion for cinema and a die-hard urge to communicate topics true to their socio-political situations. Such films rarely get a release in theatres but film festivals provide platforms to such films,” says filmmaker Shetgaonkar. The filmmaker has had a pleasant tryst with the festival with his Marathi film ‘Eka Sagar Kinare’ being screened in the non-feature section of Indian Panorama in 2005. Apart from this ‘Paltadcho Munis’ was the opening film of the Indian Panorama at IFFI 2009, and ‘Baga Beach’ made in 2013 was also part of the festival. According to him, film festivals celebrate the art of cinema. In fact, three of his National award-winning films were appreciated at film festivals worldwide. He believes that likewise IFFI too has been instrumental in showcasing world-class films through its various sections (World Cinema, Competition, Retrospective, Country Focus). But most importantly, he says, it provides a platform for the diverse cinema culture of this country by showcasing films through the Indian Panorama section.

But despite acknowledging the importance of it, today, he believes that IFFI has lost its sheen and direction. “Since the last six-eight years the festival has lost it’s charm. The selection of films is poor, clubbed with shoddy management of IFFI that is utterly chaotic. One can see mediocre film directors, TV actors holding positions as jury members as well as organisation heads. The government seems more interested in assigning important positions to mediocres who are aligned to the party rather than engaging professionals who have a track record of taking Indian cinema to the international level. Despite the Government of Goa spending 20 crores, IFFI has no brand value,” he says.

He believes the downfall of IFFI is due to the quality of government-led institutes, which is why he thinks Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar is toying with the idea of asking private parties to take over IFFI. “They’ve dug their own grave,” he says.

In the last 16 years that Goa has been hosting Asia’s oldest film festival. But, as filmmakers emerge in our state, if IFFI is to get better, and if Goa seriously ought to be a state that capitalises on film culture and heritage there’s collated effort needed. Like-minded expertise, the government, and other stake-holders should mend ways to think futuristic.