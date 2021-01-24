Heightening Happiness

Patricia Pereira-Sethi

There is simply no one on earth who does not wish to be happy. Always. Every day. All the time. 24/7. In his masterpiece entitled ‘The Conquest of Happiness’, Bertrand Russell defined the happy human as “one who lives objectively, who has free affections and wide interests, who secures his happiness through these interests and affections and through the fact that they, in turn, make him an object of interest and affection to others.”

Russell’s underlying concept is the Zest for life which he argues is an “appetite for possible things, upon which all happiness, whether of men or animals, ultimately depends…what hunger is in relation to food, zest is in relation to life.” But he further posits that just as hunger does not necessarily lead to satiation, zest does not steer you inevitably to happiness. “The human animal, like others, is adapted to a certain amount of struggle and the mere absence of effort from his life removes an essential ingredient of happiness,” writes the acclaimed British philosopher.

The enemy of zest is boredom. If we have everything we desired, all the money in the world that we could wish for, all the material goods we crave — yet if we have no objective to strive for, we will be enveloped by boredom, which in turn translates into unhappiness. Otherwise, why do some of the uber-rich, with everything and everyone at their beck and call, turn to drugs and conduct unbecoming in their pursuit of happiness?

Psychologists ascertain that several obstacles work against happiness in an individual. One is anxiety: a sensation incompatible with zest as it consumes a person with fear and worry. The way to confront fear is to analyse a situation and carve out a solution. If that doesn’t work, ignore it – and move on. No problem is as serious as it appears to be. Worry diminishes to an extraordinary extent with a “this too shall pass” attitude, thus advancing zest and happiness.

Another obstacle to happiness is the sense of self-absorption which corrupts our lives. The feeling of self-importance, of knowing it all, of owning it all. Of lording over others, even though the area one is presiding over is minuscule and insignificant when viewed through the prism and grandeur of the universe. To the self-absorbed person, others merely serve as objects for comparison: they have a compelling need to flaunt their status over the rest. A delightful poem called “The Indispensable Man” comes to mind. Here are some lines which the self-absorbed could consider:

“Sometimes when you’re feeling important, sometimes when your ego’s in bloom,

Sometimes when you take it for granted that you’re the best qualified in the room;

Sometimes when you feel that your going would leave an unfillable hole.

Just follow these simple instructions, and see how they humble your soul.

Take a bucket and fill it with water, put your hand in it up to the wrist.

Pull it out and the hole that’s remaining is a measure of how much you’ll be missed.

You can splash all you wish when you enter, you may stir up the water galore,

But stop and you‘ll find that in no time, it looks quite the same as before.

The moral of this quaint example is just be the best that you can.

Be proud of yourself but remember, there’s no indispensable man.”

Research suggests that lasting happiness is attainable, if we all follow a few pointers. Count your blessings; we have so much to be grateful for. Practice acts of kindness for it triggers a cascade of positive effects — it makes you feel compassionate and capable, gives you a greater sense of connection with others, earns you smiles, approval, and reciprocation. All happiness promoters.

Nurturing Optimism is a strategy which involves looking at the bright side always, discovering the silver lining in the negative, noticing the half-full cup. Savouring life’s joys by appreciating momentary pleasures, wonders and magical moments.

Learning to Forgive by letting go of anger, resentment and feelings of vengeance. The inability to forgive is associated with a persistent feeling of revenge; magnanimity allows you to move on.

Increasing “Flow” Experiences: when you are so involved in what you’re doing that you don’t notice the passage of time. The condition of “flow,” a term coined by the Hungarian-American author Mihaly Csikszentmihalyi, implies becoming fully entrenched in whatever you do — at work, at home and at play. People who strive for something are far happier than those who don’t aspire to anything. However, the pursuit in itself doesn’t bring happiness if it is done for superficial reasons such as boosting the ego or succumbing to peer pressure. You must melt into whatever you do with a deep overwhelming passion.

Investing in Relationships: cultivating strong personal connections is one of the best remedies for unhappiness. Friends immediately pull you out of a depressive state with their laughter and conversation.

Avoid overthinking/Stop sweating the small stuff. Dwelling on your problems excessively is unhealthy. Very happy people have the capacity — even during difficult times — to stay busy and have fun.

Spiritual people are happier and healthier than others. Meaning and purpose comes from believing in something greater than yourself. It means paying attention to your soul: developing a reflective spirit, a gentleness and compassion which in turn engenders confidence and satisfaction. All bulwarks of

happiness.

Building your Being through exercise, meditation, laughter and rest: these can enhance your mood in the short term as well as promote enduring energy and a robust mental state. Practiced regularly, they encourage a pattern of peace and calm within you. As Mahatma Gandhi has eloquently observed: “Happiness results when what you think, what you say, and what you do are in harmony.”