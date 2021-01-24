Sacordem locals convey ‘concerns’ to CEC

NT NETWORK

Ponda

Annoyed over the Tamnar high tension lines proposed through a private property, Sacordem locals on Saturday ‘approached’ the Central Empowered Committee (CEC) while it was conducting site inspection pertaining to the Tamnar power project at Tambdi Surla, in an attempt to submit a letter to the committee conveying their strong opposition to the proposed project in the Dharbandora taluka.

But, the CEC members refused to accept any letter or memorandum from the villagers, and convinced them to contact the state authorities over the issue.

As per the available information, around 30 locals from Tambdi Surla, Dhargem, Boryal, Barabhumi and Surla areas of the Sacordem village gathered at Tambdi Surla after learning about the inspection being conducted by the CEC pertaining to the Tamnar project.

The locals wanted to express their concerns regarding the Tamnar project and had come with an objection letter signed by around 60 people.

As the CEC members were winding up their site inspection process in the wildlife and heritage area of Tambdi Surla, the locals suddenly approached them, urging them to listen to them and raised objection to the Tamnar project.

“Tamnar HTL is not just passing through wildlife and forest areas, but its alignment is also made through private areas, especially, farms of many villagers, without taking us into confidence” the villagers stated.

They said that the high tension lines would be dangerous to wild animals as well for their crops and lives, and demanded ‘diversion’ of the alignment of lines or scrapping of the project proposed in Dharbandora.

Following that the CEC members explained their role regarding the project and informed the locals that they were collecting ground-level information about the impact of three projects on forest and the wildlife in

the state.

The CEC members said that they “are not representing Tamnar project or any Ministry, to take decision on the project or people’s land, but are only accessing the impact of the project.”

But the aggrieved locals kept on expressing their concerns regarding the Tamnar project, and after half an hour- long discussion, the CEC members convinced them to contact the local authorities or state government over

the issue.

Speaking to the media, the locals stated that they are completely against the Tamnar project, and added that “instead of bringing a new high tension line in state by disturbing wildlife, forest area and also private property, the government should work on using 100 kV line and 210 kV line which already existing. Old 100 kV line is in use after installation of 210 kV line and instead of Tamnar project, government should improve and use old 100 kV line to increase power supply to the state.”

On the third day of inspection, the CEC along with forest officials and representatives of the Tamnar project inspected proposed LILO of 1 ckt Goa Tamnar transmission line project in Mollem and neighboring areas, |

and the visit to Tambdi Surla was a part of the inspection.

The CEC members then left for the Mormugao Port Trust for discussion with the officials of the Goa government and project proponents.

The CEC constituted by the Supreme Court of India is in the state for site inspection of the three linear projects – railway double tracking, National Highway expansion and Tamnar power project at Mollem, which are passing through Goa-Karnataka forest area and CEC is collecting ground-level information regarding the impact of the three projects on the forest and the wildlife.

On Thursday, the team had travelled the entire existing highway from Mollem to Karnataka border to study the impact of National Highway expansion project.

On Friday, the CEC inspected the railway double tracking project site from Tinaghat to Kulem area using a

special train.