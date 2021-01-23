PM trashes politics over COVID vaccines

Lucknow: Trashing politics over coronavirus vaccines and trying to allay fears, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the call on launching them was taken by scientists.

In a televised interaction with healthcare workers in his Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi, Modi referred indirectly to criticism over the emergency-use clearance given to Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin.

The Prime Minister said all sorts of things are said in politics but he went by the scientists’ decision. Politicians talk about “this and that”. “I gave only one reply that I will do what the scientists say, this is not the job of us politicians to decide,” he added.

“And when the go-ahead from the scientists came, we had to decide from where to start. Then we decided to start from health workers who remain in contact with patients constantly,” Modi said through videoconference. “Some people are angry with my decision as well,” he said.

The Prime Minister had launched the inoculation drive on January 16, with the government prioritising three crore health and frontline workers for the initial phase. But the authorities are grappling with hesitancy among the intended beneficiaries, amid concerns expressed by some over the vaccines’ safety and efficacy.

Covaxin has been developed by Bharat Biotech. Covishield, the other vaccine rolled out this month, is developed by Oxford-AstraZeneca and manufactured by Serum Institute of India.

“When doctors and health workers give a clean chit to the vaccine, it sends a very strong message among people about the efficacy of the shots,” the Prime Minister told the gathering of health workers who had got themselves inoculated or had administered the vaccine to others.

“For any vaccine, there is hard work of scientists involved and it is a scientific process. You must have heard that I faced so much pressure on why the vaccine was not coming soon,” he said, indicating that he decided to wait for the go-ahead from the scientists. “It was an unknown enemy which scientists, who are modern ‘rishis’, chased in laboratories by working day and night,” he said, hailing their fight against the virus.

“Our own made-in-India vaccine is reaching every corner of the country. India has not only become ‘atmanirbhar’ in the field of vaccines but is also helping other countries,” the Prime Minister said.