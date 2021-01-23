Cong to elect party president by June

New Delhi: The Congress party will have an elected president by June 2021 “at any cost” in a decision taken on Friday by the party’s working committee, which also passed three resolutions including one demanding a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) probe into the alleged violations of national security in the light of the purported WhatsApp chats of Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami.

After a three-and-a-half-hour meeting, which was stormy at times, the Congress Working Committee (CWC), the party’s highest policy making body, authorised incumbent chief Sonia Gandhi to schedule the internal elections after the conclusion of assembly polls in five states due to be held in April-May. The meeting also saw the internal rift in the party coming to the fore with Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot sparring with senior leader Anand Sharma over holding of elections to the CWC.

Addressing a joint press conference, senior Congress leaders K C Venugopal and Randeep Surjewala said the CWC elections will also be held but it remains to be seen whether they can be scheduled before or after the election to the post of Congress president.

“The CWC decided that there will be an elected Congress president by June 2021 at any cost,” AICC general secretary K C Venugopal said, adding that the little change of schedule depending on the timing of the state elections will be decided soon.

Sources said the party’s Central Election Authority had proposed the holding of polls for electing its president and the AICC session on May 29 and the CWC discussed the dates, but authorised Sonia Gandhi to schedule them after the assembly polls.

The three resolutions passed by the CWC demanded a repeal of the three contentious agriculture laws, a time-bound JPC probe into the alleged violations of national security and Official Secrets Act (OSA) and another to ensure that the government ensures free time-bound COVID-19 vaccination for the poor and oppressed sections.

The demand for the JPC probe was in connection with the purported WhatsApp chats of Arnab Goswami with former Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) head Partho Dasgupta.

During the course of the meeting, Gehlot slammed some of the letter-writers for demanding organisational elections and Sharma hit back, terming the remarks “disrespectful”. Senior party leader Ambika Soni and some others supported the Rajasthan veteran, saying his remarks were emotive but did not name anyone.

Rahul Gandhi later said he understands the sentiments and emotions behind the remarks made by both, Gehlot and Sharma and respects them. He said the issue should be resolved by holding the elections and the party should come out of such things and focus on the farmers’ agitation currently.