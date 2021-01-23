Varca gets new sarpanch, dy

Margao: Over a month after a no-confidence motion was passed against the sarpanch and deputy sarpanch of the village panchayat of Varca, Crosly Lourenco and Tercy D’Costa were elected to the post of sarpanch and deputy sarpanch respectively with the support of six panch members.

The election was held at the panchayat office on Friday with presiding officer Angelico Gracias.

While speaking to media persons after the election process, Gracias said, “Eight members were present for the election process while one remained absent.”

Later, Lourenco said that his priority would be to take up pending development work in the village with the support of the panch members.

“There were a lot of difficulties and problems that had been raised by the people. We were very firm in our decision for development of the village. As sarpanch, my aim is to carry out development work for the village. The six members are very firmly with me. Works under 14th finance that have been pending for a very long time and had to be followed up on will be my first priority,” said Lourenco.

In December last year, six members of the panchayat had moved a no-confidence motion against the then sarpanch Anthony Rodrigues and deputy sarpanch Vincentina Fernandes “for not taking the members into confidence, not taking up any development work in the village and for harassment to the villagers of Varca.”

The six panch members who had moved the no-confidence motion included Crosly Lourenco, Rosario Cardozo, Shalini Pereira, Tercy D’costa, Francisco Fernandes and Romeu Pereira.