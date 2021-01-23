Recommendations for effective Lokayukta sidelined by govt

ABDUL WAHAB KHAN | NT

Panaji: Recommendations made by former Goa Lokayukta Justice (retd) P K Misra for selected amendments so as to make the office of Lokayukta powerful for speedy resolution of grievances have been neglected by the state government.

A proposal by the Lokayukta office for amendments to the Goa Lokayukta Act 2011 to remove anomalies and errors in sections 2(i), 11(1)(b), 16(1)(a), 19(1), 21, 24, 25(2) and 29 has been kept pending since long, primarily on account of frivolous objections raised by former chief secretary of the state.

According to a proposal making a recommendation, the former Lokayukta had sought to restore the original intent of section 2(i) of the Act and highlighted typographical error so as to include government officials and officials of other statutory government-controlled entities under the grievance redressal function as defined in section 2(i) of the Lokayukta Act.

In another important recommendation, the former state ombudsman wanted that like in Madhya Pradesh, a former MLA, former ward member, former bureaucrat and even a sitting MLA should not be disabled from filing complaints, as such persons are more likely to know about corruption by any public functionary. Hence, it was proposed to add the word “serving” between “a” and “public functionary” in section 11(1)(b) so that a complaint could be made under the Lokayukta Act by any person other than a serving public functionary.

The former state ombudsman had found that though there is a provision to impose a cost upto Rs 1 lakh against a complainant for false or vexatious complaint, there was no mechanism to recover the cost. Hence, he had recommended inclusion of provisions for recovery of cost from the complainant under section 19(3).

While dealing with the complaints of allegations and grievances, the former Lokayukta had studied the Act in depth and found several lacunae, anomalies and clerical errors, which were to be resolved by way of amendments to have a meaningful jurisdiction on grievances and provide intended meaning to the sections.

Accordingly, he had moved a proposal before the government in 2017 for amending certain provisions of the Goa Lokayukta Act which were very much essential for the smooth functioning of the Act. The former Lokayukta, in his several letters and recommendations to the government, has mentioned that former chief minister late Manohar Parrikar had taken several steps to make the required changes but his untimely death resulted in a setback to these efforts.

In his report to the government, the former Lokayukta mentioned that government officials offered various reasons and came up with arguments to obstruct these amendments, fearing that they would come under the lens of the Lokayukta. According to the former Lokayukta, such amendments would have helped in speedy resolution of public grievances without giving the taint of corrupt practices to public functionaries while performing their duties.

However, the government amended only Section 21 sub section(1) thereby extending the date of filing the statement of assets and liabilities by the public functionaries from June 30 to November 5 of the relevant year. Likewise, by the same amendment, the new proviso to Section 21 has been inserted to the effect that the provisions contained in sub section (1) shall not be applicable to the public functionary after the expiry of one year from the date he ceases to hold such an office.