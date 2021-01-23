No clarity on withdrawal of Melaulim protestors’ case

Panaji: A week after Chief Minister Pramod Sawant’s announcement that the case registered against Shel-Melaulim protestors in connection with the violence that occurred there will be withdrawn, there is no directive yet to the police in that regard and it appears it will not happen soon.

It may be noted that the agitation by the villagers against the Indian Institute of Technology project had turned violent during a clash with the cops some days back with police filing an attempt to murder case against the protestors.

According to sources, there is no communication from the government to the Crime Branch police pertaining to the withdrawal of the case. Moreover, the case can be withdrawn after filing of the charge sheet in the concerned court,

sources said. While three persons were arrested in the case and later released on conditional bail, 19 others have been granted conditional anticipatory bail.

Sources informed that if any of the accused was in judicial custody, then police were time-bound to file the charge sheet.

On Friday, Goa Pradesh Congress Committee vice president Sankalp Amonkar, Revolutionary Goans leader Manoj Parab and 16 others appeared before the Crime Branch police in connection with the case as per one of the conditions laid down by the District and Sessions Court, Panaji, while granting them anticipatory bail in the case.

It may be noted that the case was transferred from Valpoi police to the Crime Branch, Ribandar. The police had arrested Shailendra Velingkar, Vishwesh Parab and Kalpesh Gaonkar. They were later released on conditional bail. As per the police, around 15 women cops were injured in the violence.