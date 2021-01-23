Govt will complete 3 linear projects: CM

Panaji: Stating that the government will go ahead with the three linear projects, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday said his government will release a report card on performance during the last two years.

In an interview given to Goa Doordarshan, the Chief Minister said he is completing two years in Chief Minister’s office on March 19.

“When I complete two years in March, me and my cabinet ministers will release a report card on performance for the people of Goa. The government will also tell the people through the report card the targets set to complete the works of ongoing projects in the state in the next one year,” he said.

Sawant reiterated that the three linear projects – power transmission project at Mollem, widening of National Highway and double-tracking of railway route – are needed for Goa and they will be completed. “While carrying forward these projects, the government will ensure that minimum damage is done to the environment,” he said.

The Chief Minister also charged that some forces that are opposing every project in the state are working against the interest of Goa. “The Tamnar power transmission project at Mollem for 400KV power supply line is needed for the state. If we stop that project, Goa will face acute power shortage in the next two years. Widening of National Highway and double-tracking of railway route are national interest projects,” he said.

Sawant also claimed that the award passed by the Mhadei Water Disputes Tribunal in August 2018 on water sharing was against the interest of the state. “The award passed by the Tribunal was not in the interest of Goa. Thus, the government challenged it before the Supreme Court after I became the Chief Minister,” Sawant said.

Ruling out the possibility of mid-term polls, the Chief Minister said elections to the state legislative assembly will be held in February 2022. He said though the financial condition of the state is not good due to the mining ban and COVID-19 pandemic, the state government’s borrowings are the least compared to other states. He said small states like Mizoram are borrowing more than Goa. On the recruitment process, Sawant said the government requires manpower on a large scale in various departments such as health services, police and accounts. “The government will soon begin the process of filling various posts in the departments,” he said.

Sawant said that due to the Supreme Court’s order, it is difficult to revitalise the services of contract staff working in various departments.

He informed that the government has decided to increase the salary of teachers on contract basis up to Rs 30,000 from the next financial year.

The Chief Minister admitted that various government schemes related to agriculture, horticulture, dairy and poultry have not been properly reaching the people.

“Now, our officers are visiting all panchayats on Saturdays under the Swayampurna Goem programme. People from the villages should come forward and meet them. The officers, who have been designated as Swayampurn Mitras will help the people avail benefits under the schemes,” he said. Sawant also said there is scope for taking up self-employment and that the government is supporting youth to avail loans so that they stand on their feet without going after government jobs.