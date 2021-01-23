Bio-digester technology will give fillip to waste treatment: CM

Panaji: Heaping praises on the Corporation of City of Panaji (CCP) for its efforts to keep the Panaji city clean, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said that bio-digester technology will go a long way in helping treat waste.

The Chief Minister inaugurated the bio-digester of CCP in its Panaji premises on Friday in the presence of city Mayor Uday Madkaikar, Commissioner Sanjit Rodrigues, founder and CTO Flycatcher Technologies LLP Dr Kabir Udeshi, member secretary, Goa State Bio-diversity Board and councillors.

Sawant said that this type of innovating project will help support the mission of Atmanirbhar Bharat and Swayampurna Goa. Under the Solid Waste Management Corporation, many projects are in pipeline, which will go a long way in segregating waste, he added.

The Chief Minister said that the collected waste is segregated into plastic waste, biomedical waste etc adding taking one step ahead, this project will decentralise the solid waste management system and will provide clean energy; minimise waste stench and in coming days definitely will give fruitful result for sustainable development.

He said that the government will support civic bodies in putting up bio-digester adding, “These bio-digesters will process and treat food waste in a scientific manner.”

By-product of biogas would be supplied to the canteen in the premises and the fertilizer would be used in gardens. A total of 12 locations in the city have been considered for setting up bio-digester facility.

In order to scientifically treat food waste, the Corporation will assist the housing colonies and commercial establishments to set up facilities within their premises. One of the first bio-gas units to be set up in the residential colony premises was at Kamat Estate at Tonca-Panaji.

Under the funding programme on ‘Innovation in clean technologies’ of biotechnology industry research assistance council, the central government has supported the Corporation in establishing bio-digesters of cumulative capacity 5 TPD, the technology provider for the bio-digester being Flycatcher Technologies LLP.

CCP has started installation of the bio-digester in the city of Panaji with capacities ranging from 75 kgs to 1000 kgs.

Three bio-digesters which have been proposed to be commissioned are in CCP building premises with capacity of 300kg/day, Goa Reserve Police premises at Altinho with capacity of 150 kg/day and government polytechnic premises at Panaji with a capacity of 150 kg/day.