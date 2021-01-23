520 of targeted 700 healthcare workers given Covishield jab

Panaji: As many as 520 (74.28 per cent) of the targeted 700 healthcare workers were administered the first jab of COVID vaccine ‘Covishield’ in the second round of vaccination drive at seven inoculation venues in the state on Friday.

As per the figures released by the Health Minister’s office, the state had vaccinated 470 beneficiaries on January 16 – the launch of the vaccination programme, with the overall coverage being 70.71 per cent so far.

The Goa Medical College and Hospital, Bambolim, which had two centres for Friday’s session, achieved the target of 100 vaccinations each.

Around 94 beneficiaries were inoculated at the Margao-based Victor Hospital and 62 beneficiaries were vaccinated at the Community Health Centre (CHC) at Valpoi.

A total of 59 beneficiaries received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at CHC Pernem, 57 at North Goa District Hospital in Mapusa, while at the Vision Hospital in Mapusa, 48 beneficiaries were vaccinated.

The centres including the GMC facilitated vaccinations of additional healthcare workers on the spot, as some of the scheduled beneficiaries did not show up due to different reasons.

The Directorate of Health Services has claimed that none of the beneficiaries who were vaccinated on Friday developed any adverse event following the immunisation (AEFIs).

The DHS has planned to conduct vaccination session in the coming days for health workers of both, private and government sectors.