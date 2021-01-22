NABARD-Goa sanctions Rs 188.2 cr fund under RIDF assistance

Panaji: NABARD- Goa revealed Rs 103.2 crore loans sanctioned under Rural Infrastructure Development Fund (RIDF) for various social infrastructure projects in the state, taking the cumulative sanctions to Rs 188.2 crore during 2020-21.

Usha Ramesh, general manager, NABARD, Goa, said, “Considering additional requirement of the state during the year, sanctions to the tune of Rs 162 crore are in the pipeline. Similarly, as against disbursement target of Rs 150 crore, Rs 135 crore has already been disbursed and we are likely to disburse in excess of Rs 250 crore by March 31 2021.”

Ramesh added that RIDF was introduced with the sole objective of giving low cost funding support to state governments and state owned corporations for quick completion of projects related to medium and minor irrigation, soil conservation and others forms of rural and social infrastructure.

“The social infrastructure created out of the projects sanctioned to sewerage, bio digester toilets, drinking water distribution projects, primary health centres, etc. in the state would definitely help not only improve the standard of living of the people but also would contribute to Prime Ministers Swachh Bharat Mission,” said Ramesh.