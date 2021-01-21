FC Goa to scout Goan youth via club’s soccer camps

PANAJI: FC Goa through a press release has announced that its National Soccer Camp online programme, supported by RB Leipzig, will be made available to the Goan youth in the shape of three packages. Designed for ages 6-18, participants can now enroll for any of the three packages based on their likes, interests and preferences. The three packages launched are Beginner Free, Beginner Standard and Beginner Max. The National Soccer Camps Online will begin on February 15 and registrations will only be accepted till 10 February. To enroll for any of these packages, visit https://soccercamps.fcgoa.in/courses. For more information visit https://soccercamps.fcgoa.in/home and for all exclusive updates on the programme.

40 cyclists to participate in Tri Goa’s 600km cycle ride

PANAJI: Forty cyclists from Goa and some from Maharashtra have registered to participate in Tri Goa’s 600km BRM cycle ride to Udipi and back on Sunday, January 24. All 40 cyclists attempting the 600km BRM are aiming for the title of “Super Randonneur” (SR) including Adlin Mascarenhas, the lone woman cyclist from Goa. All 40 cyclists have already completed their 200km, 300km and 400km cycle rides successfully. A Tri Goa media release issued on Tuesday said that the cyclists completing the 600kms within the stipulated time of 40 hours would receive a medal and international recognition from Audax Club Paris (ACP), France. Interested cyclists can register on email: [email protected] or mobile phone: 74477-24744