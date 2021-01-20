UP fifth largest exporter during pandemic

Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath-led government in Uttar Pradesh has emerged as the fifth largest exporter of goods during the Covid-19 pandemic. Goods like rice, medicines, carpets, silk, fertilisers, sugar, toys and fish from the state have been exported abroad.

The state government made efforts under its ‘ease of doing business’ policy to offer big concessions to the exporters so that all the products could be easily shipped abroad. According to the latest data released by the Central government, Uttar Pradesh outpaced many states, including Telangana, Kerala, Punjab and West Bengal, in terms of exports during the pandemic.

During the pandemic, between April 2020 and November 2020, goods (including milk, flour, sugar, artificial flowers, rice, silk etc.) worth Rs 72,508 crore were exported from Uttar Pradesh.

Similarly, from April to November 2020, exports of flour, bakery and milk were doubled.

Between April and November 2020, food grains worth Rs 1054.20 crore were exported from Uttar Pradesh.

According to export-oriented traders, black rice from Chandauli district in Uttar Pradesh is in huge demand in foreign countries.

Nepal, Bangladesh and other South Asian countries have received a large number of ODOP products from Uttar Pradesh.

The state’s exports have been steadily increasing since the formation of the Yogi Adityanath government. In 2017-18, goods worth Rs 88,967.42 crore were exported from the state. Products worth Rs 1,14,042.72 crore and Rs 83,999.92 crore were exported in 2018-19 and 2019-20, respectively.

Uttar Pradesh has now started working towards developing the ‘Make in UP’ brand. For this, preparations are underway to develop each district as an export hub.