Chowgule signs coal agreement for Shahpur mine in MP

Panaji: Chowgule and Company Private Limited (CCPL) has signed an agreement with the central government for commercial coal mining in the Shahpur (East) coal mine in Shahdol district, Madhya Pradesh after winning the bid following the November 2020 e-auctions. The signing ceremony was undertaken as a part of the “Coal Unleashed” event in the presence of Home Minister Amit Shah and Minister of Coal, Mines & Parliamentary Affairs Prahlad Joshi.

Speaking on the development, Padma Chowgule, Chairman & Managing Director, CCPL, said, “We are thrilled to be part of the country’s first ever commercial coal mining bid and to win the Shahpur mine coal block. The auction is a bold step by the government towards achieving the goal of Atmanirbhar Bharat. Meanwhile, our company’s diversification into the coal sector is a part of our strategy to achieve robust, sustainable growth in the years ahead.

She further added that it will be an underground mining project and will be developed as a mine of the future with environment friendly technologies to enable zero harm, zero discharge and zero spillage, with best in class efficiencies. The quality of thermal coal produced from Sahapur mine will be better than 80% of domestic coal production which will help end use plants to achieve better emission norms.”

Chowgule Group currently has mining operations in Goa and Karnataka, and three sophisticated plants with the capacity to produce and export over five million tonnes of the finest iron ore and pellets every year. The group was the first to mechanise mining operations in India, in the year 1952 at Sirigao Mines, Goa.