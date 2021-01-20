ICG Development Dialogue with Suresh Prabhu

PANAJI: The International Centre Goa (ICG) will be holding the second ICG 2020s Development Dialogue lecture series with former railway minister Suresh Prabhu on Wednesday, January 20 2021 from 6 pm onwards. Prabhu will share his experiences as India’s Sherpa to the G7 and G20 nations and on how India can claim a place among the world’s top industrialized nations. He will speak on the challenges India faces and the opportunities that exist in the post-COVID 19 context. The talk will be moderated by Dattaraj Salgaocar, vice president, ICG. The ICG Development Series invites eminent personalities from around the world to share their views on reshaping the new world in the decade of 2020s. The first development series began with a dialogue between Dr Anil Kakodkar and Dr Raghunath Mashelkar. NT

Live Budget telecast at GCCI on February 1

PANAJI: Like every year, the GCCI will be having a live telecast of the Budget at the Chamber’s Convention Hall, Panaji on Monday February 1, from 11 am onwards. The Budget presentation is to be followed by discussion on the proposals by association heads and business leaders of the state. This year’s Budget is in the backdrop of an exceptionally chaotic 2020 due to the pandemic. In the backdrop of extreme stress, the Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman has promised a “never before” like Union Budget as the government looks to steer the pandemic-battered economy and push growth. Like everyone else in India, the business community in Goa is waiting to know what the Finance Minister is planning to do to unleash the potential of India’s economy. NT

Home First Finance IPO on Jan 21

MUMBAI: Home First Finance Company India Limited (the “Company”), will open the Bid/Offer period in relation to its initial public offering of Equity Shares (the “Offer”/ “IPO”) on January 21, 2021 and close on January 25, 2021. The price band has been decided at [Rs. 517– Rs. 518 per Equity Share. Minimum Bid Lot is 28 Equity Shares and in multiples of 28 Equity Shares thereafter. Axis Capital Limited, Credit Suisse Securities (India) Private Limited, ICICI Securities Limited and Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Limited are the BRLMs to the Offer. The Offer aggregating up to Rs. 11,537.19 million comprises of a fresh issue of up to Rs. 2,650 million and an offer for sale aggregating up to Rs. 8,887.19 million by the Selling Shareholders, being True North Fund V LLP (“True North”) and Aether (Mauritius) Limited (“Aether”) (collectively, “Promoters”), Bessemer India Capital Holdings II Ltd, an existing investor and certain individual shareholders of the Company. NT