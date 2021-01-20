Adopt sustainable energy consumption methods: CM

Panaji: Launching a one month long fuel conservation campaign of the Petroleum Conservation Research Association (PCRA), the Chief Minister, Pramod Sawant on Tuesday urged Goans to adopt sustainable energy consumption methods in their day to day life so as to contribute towards a cleaner, greener and Atmaribhar Bharat.

He said that, the state is taking various initiatives for fuel conservation by way of CNG, piped natural gas (PNG), EV charging stations, solar power installations, etc.

The Chief Minister speaking in the presence of Siddhartha Swarup, state level coordinator (SLC) for oil industry in Goa and officials from oil companies complimented oil companies for their efforts towards a greener eco system.

He added that, citizens access to clean energy is improved in recent years and will improve further in the coming years through energy efficiency enhancing measures such as PM Ujjwala Yojana, CNG network expansion, setting up of Compressed Biogas (CBG) plants with CBG dispensing stations, EV charging stations and biofuel.

The PCRA month long campaign for fuel conservation, Saksham 2021 is up to February 15. It is under the aegis of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas. This year the theme of Saksham is Green and Clean Energy.

The Sanrakshan Kshmata Mahotsava (SAKSHAM) is a flagship program of PCRA and oil public sector companies. The programme aims to spread awareness about conservation of energy for efficient use and sustainable future, thereby adding values to the various efforts being made in the country for saving fuel and exploring alternate, affordable, cleaner energy sources.

On the occasion, the Venancio Furtado, managing director, Kadamba Transport Corporation Limited (KTCL) presented Rs. 50,000 cash award and trophy for year October 2019 to September 2020 to Vasco Depot for being the best depot for achieving higher kilometre per litre (KMPL) as per scheme announced by PCRA.

Earlier, in his welcome address, Swarup, highlighted the importance of SAKSHAM-2021 and activities which shall take place during the entire month up to February 15.