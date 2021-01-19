UBI starts PM SVANidhi scheme for street vendors

PANAJI: Union Bank of India has started/inaugurated the PM SVANidhi scheme which is especially for street vendors, run by the central government. The inauguration was done by Union Bank Goa’s Regional Head Prasant Kumar Sahoo. During the programme the Bank has given demo of digital transaction and distributed a QR code to street vendors. Under this scheme the bank has given micro credit to street vendors. Union Bank of India under its programme “Digital hai India, Digital hai Hum” encouraged the customers to use the digital channel for their financial transaction. NT