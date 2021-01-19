GSCB organises workshop on PACS computerisation

Panaji: The Goa State Co-op Bank Ltd had organised a workshop on computerisation of PACS on January 11, 2021 for PACS / VKSS societies. The dignitaries present for the function were Ulhas Phal Dessai (Chairman, GSCB), Umesh Shirodkar (Director, GSCB), Krishna Kudnekar (Director, GSCB), Premanand Chawdikar (Director, GSCB), Shrikant Naik (Director, GSCB), Raju Naik (Director, GSCB), Upasso Gaonkar (Director, GSCB), A M Chodankar (Managing Director – I/C, GSCB), Sushil Naik (AGM of NABARD), Vinay Kumar (Manager, NABARD), Sonu Gaunekar (Co-operative Officer, RCS Department) and Suryakant Gawas (Sr auditor, RCS Department).

The chairman of the bank Ulhas Phal Dessai said that the main objective of the workshop is computerisation of PACS with uniform software at state level ie integration with CBS of the Goa State Co-operative Bank Ltd. Sushil Naik, AGM, NABARD, explained in detail about NABARD’s guidelines for PACs computerisation and various types of grant assistance available to the PACS.

Amit Maloo from IDDSPL explained in detail about the software module for integration of PACS with the Apex Bank.

Shrikant Naik, director of the Apex Bank proposed the vote of thanks.