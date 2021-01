Galle: Spinner Jack Leach took five wickets as England edged towards victory over Sri Lanka in the first Test but they made a nervous start to their pursuit of a modest target of 74 and closed day four on 3-38.

Jonny Bairstow (11 not out) and debutant Dan Lawrence (7 not out) will lead the victory charge on the final day but must master a wicket offering prodigious turn that will leave Sri Lanka believing they are still in with a sniff of an astonishing upset.