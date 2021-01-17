Russia registers 21 ceasefire violations in Syria, Turkey records no breaches

Sputnik

Moscow

The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 21 ceasefire violations in Syria within the

past 24 hours, while Turkey registered none, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

“The Russian part of the representative office of the joint Russian-Turkish Commission for consideration of issues related to violations of the cessation of hostilities recorded 21 facts of opening fire in the provinces of Aleppo – 3, Latakia – 4, Idlib – 9, Hama – 5. The Turkish side of the representative office did not record any cases of opening fire,” the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

The ministry noted that there had been no humanitarian actions by the Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring in Syria in the last 24 hours.

In a separate bulletin, the ministry reported that another 126 Syrian refugees, including 38 women and 65 children, had come back from Lebanon in the last 24 hours through the Jaydet-Yabus and Tell-Kalah checkpoints. Along with that, no refugees crossed back into Syria from Jordan.

In addition, engineering units of the Syrian armed forces cleared 2.5 hectares (6.1 acres) of territory in the provinces of Damascus and Daraa in the given period, having defused six explosive devices.