Nagpur man held for shooting wife with pellet gun

PTI

Nagpur

A 47-year-old man was arrested for allegedly shooting his wife with a pellet gun in an inebriated state in Maharashtra’s Nagpur city, the police said on Saturday.

The police have arrested Kishore Harishchandra Ramteke, a Class I officer in the state public works department, on attempt to murder charges, inspector Yuvraj Hande said.

The accused had allegedly consumed liquor on Thursday morning and created a scene in his locality under MIDC police station area, and later picked a quarrel with his wife Jyotsna (45) at home, the official said.

Ramteke picked up a pellet gun and shot at his wife, who sustained a serious injury to her neck and was rushed to a hospital by her neighbours, he said.

The victim’s condition is critical, as the pellet is stuck in her neck and she will have to be undergo an operation, the official said.

The MIDC police registered a case on Friday and arrested the accused, he added.