Attempt to kidnap children: three held

PTI

Mangaluru

Three persons have been arrested in connection with the attempt to kidnap some minor children at Konchady area here on January 13, the police said on Saturday.

The trio had come on bikes and tried to kidnap small children playing near the Mahalasa temple at Konchady by throwing gunny bags on them.

The children, however, managed to escape

City Police Commissioner N Sashi Kumar told reporters here on Saturday all the three have criminal cases against them in different police stations.

The accused told the police that they made the attempt just as a prank for uploading the video on YouTube.

The real motive behind the crime is being investigated, Kumar said

The three were produced before the court and sent to police custody for two days.

Police have also arrested one person for setting fire to three beef stalls at Valapete in Thokottu under Ullal police station limits on January 8.

He told police that he had a quarrel with one of the stall owners over the quantity of meat purchased by him. The shop keeper insulted him in front of others and he set fire to the shops late night in a revenge act.

On the social media post by a woman, who complained of sexual harassment in a bus, the commissioner said police have decided to file case on their own and special teams have been formed to nab the accused.

The woman had posted her bad experience with the picture of the accused, which she took on her mobile.

Shashi Kumar said that a meeting would be held with representatives of the bus owners association to ensure safety of women and students in buses.

A police team would be formed and they would be deployed in mufti at public places to check such activities, he said.