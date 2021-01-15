A mélange of ideas

TEDxGIM, an independently organised TED event by Goa Institute of Management is all set to be held online on January 24. NT KURIOCITY gets more details

NT KURIOCITY

Goa Institute of Management (GIM) will be hosting the TEDxGIM 2020-21 conference which promises to have a diverse mix of speakers and performers from the field of science, business and the arts. The virtual event which is being held on January 24, from 7 p.m. onwards aims to create thought-provoking conversations for the student community at large.

TED is an annual event that brings together the world’s leading thinkers and doers to share ideas that matter in any discipline — technology, entertainment, design, science, humanities, business, development. The talks at the conference, called TED Talks, are then made available to watch for free on TED.com.

In the spirit of “ideas worth spreading”, TED has created TEDx, a programme of local, self-organised events that brings people together to share a TED-like experience. The TEDx event is not organised by TED but is operated under a license from TED.

Among the speakers at the TEDxGIM 2020-21 conference is CEO & Co- founder, B:Live, Samarth Kholkar. Founded in 2018 by Kholkar and his partner Sandeep Mukherjee, BLive offers unique, experiential, guided tours on smart electric bikes thus promoting zero carbon tourism in India. The company works closely with the government bodies and hospitality chains to encourage early adoption of electric vehicles across all tourist destinations in India. The company envisions bringing an eco-tourism revolution in the country through curated experiences powered by electric vehicles.

Also sharing her story is 24-year-old Pune-based visual artist Annushka Hardikar whose initiative called A Fresh Coat saw the roads of Bohri Ali, one of Pune’s oldest wholesale markets transformed into an art space. A friend’s Instagram posts on the shutter art she’d come across in Spain gave Hardikar and her friend Alefiya Kachwalla the idea to give their hometown’s old stores located near the historic Shaniwar Wada Fort, which was once a seat of the Peshwas of the Maratha Empire, a complete makeover. Hardikar got together a team of artists who spoke to shop owners, recorded their stories and converted it into art which was then painted onto the shutters of their store. The initiative saw locals and tourists head to the streets to view the beautiful street art created by the team.

The conference will also see civil engineer Rafina (Siya) Shaikh who founded Gowomania’s Goa chapter, a community for women which encourages the gender to support and grow along with each other; and computer scientist and entrepreneur, Ratneshwaran Maheshwaran, a high school student who is presently working on an artificial Intelligence (AI) project which aims to aid in the quick and efficient analysis of healthcare data within the sector.

The event will also feature a performance by Goan mouth harp artiste Ankur Dinge. Ponda-based Dinge was introduced to the mouth harp when he saw an elderly person play the harp on the banks of the Tungabhadra River in 2012. Since then Ankur has worked on perfecting his art.

(For more details: www.ted.com/www.ted.com/tedx/www.tedxgim.com)