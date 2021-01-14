Hafiz Saeed’s two close aides sent to jail for over 15 years

PTI

Lahore

An anti-terrorism court in Pakistan has handed down more than 15 years jail term each to two close aides of Mumbai terror attack mastermind and banned Jamat-ud Dawah (JuD) chief Hafiz Saeed, including the outfit’s media face Yahya Mujahid, in a terror financing case.

The anti-terrorism court in Lahore on Tuesday also sentenced Saeed’s brother-in-law Abdul Rehman Makki to six-month in jail.

Earlier, the court had handed down a 47-year jail term to Mujahid in three terror financing cases.

Similarly, Iqbal was sentenced 26 years imprisonment in three such cases. Both Mujahid and Iqbal will be kept in jail for about 15 years as their sentences will run concurrently.

Last week, Mumbai attack mastermind and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) operation commander Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi was sentenced to 5 years in jail in a terror financing case, amidst mounting international pressure on Islamabad to bring to justice terrorists roaming free in the country.

Lakhvi was sentenced to five years of rigorous imprisonment each on three counts.