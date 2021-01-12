New Konkani audio album ‘Dipkailo Tujea Dolleamni’ released

NT BUZZ

A new Konkani audio album ‘Dipkailo Tujea Dolleamni’ produced by Tomazinho and Irene Cardozo was released by Minister for Science and Technology, Waste Management, RDA and Ports, Government of Goa, Michael Lobo at a special function held at the conference hall of Tiatr Academy of Goa, Panaji in the presence of Sonia Shirsat; Fausto V Da Costa and others. After the release of the CD, a sneak peek of some of the songs from the album was given to audience.

Speaking on the occasion, Lobo congratulated Tomazinho and Irene Cardozo for producing ‘Dipkailo Tujea Dolleamni’. The CD showcases solos, duets, duos, trios, quartets and varieties of Konkani songs.

Konkani songs, he said, are an integral part of Goan culture and need to be preserved for posterity. He also hoped that popular tiatrs will soon hit the Goan stages and continue to entertain Goans as it did before the pandemic.

In her address, Shirsat highlighted the role of Tomazinho Cardozo in producing CDs of a unique nature. She cited examples of audio albums such as ‘Mahan Mhozo Des’, the first album of Konkani songs themed on patriotism and national integration, and ‘Amche Dobaje Amchim Gitam’, a CD of special songs in Konkani for social functions organised in Goan families.

Fausto V Da Costa reviewed the audio

album. Music director, Mukesh Ghatwal also spoke on the occasion.