Lockdown musings

NT BUZZ

Vasco-based bilingual writer and Konkani author, Daniel F de Souza released his seventh Konkani book

‘Lockdown’ at the hands of Fr Tony Fernandes SFX (vice postulator for the cause of venerable

Fr Agnelo) at Pilar.

Speaking briefly during the book release, Fr Tony congratulated the author for his new book and literary contribution to the mother tongue. He said the essays in the book will surely touch the hearts of readers.

‘Lockdown’ is a collection of 36 thought provoking essays written in lucid style. The

essays are on various topics related to Goa such as social issues; COVID-19, patriotism, environment,

conservation of water, football, humour, and other human interest stories. As a keen observer with an

analytical mind, the author has through a number of essays attempted to portray a true picture of

modern-day society at large. A special essay is also dedicated to Goa’s James

Hadley Chase and novelist of Konkani

literature late Bonaventure D’Pietro who passed away on July 6, 2019. The

outstanding feature of the book, however, is that it contains nine descriptive essays written in first-person account highlighting popular Roman Catholic pilgrimage places and shrines the author has personally visited in Western Europe from Italy, France, Vatican, Portugal and also Jerusalem and the Holy Land supported by 73 colourful photographs. The author is also a recipient of several literary awards for his literary contribution to Konkani for more than three decades.

The front cover for the book as well as the black-and-white illustrations in the inside pages for some

of the essays have been designed by the author’s 11-year-son, Benjamin N de Souza. The book

has a Foreword by the former President of Dalgado Konknni Akademi and Konkani author, Tomazinho

Cardozo.

‘Lockdown’ is available for sale at the Pilar Book Stall, Zito Almeida, Margao, Broadway, Panaji and will be available at book stalls across the state shortly.