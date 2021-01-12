In tune with spirituality

NT BUZZ

The 12th Swarayadnya Riyaaj workshop by Swastik – Panaji was held at Raut Farm House, Sal – Bicholim. Swastik has been conducting workshops on Riyaaj for the last 11 years. In this workshop, the vocalists rehearse together with a set timetable. This year, along with Riyaaj, the participants received expert guidance on various music-related topics such as yoga, pranayama, health and the tradition of guru-shishya. Goan vocalist, Pravin Gaonkar conducted the workshop and explained the importance of Riyaaj and other details.

Sanjay Upadhye introduced the subject of Bhagavad Gita, Guru Parampara and music, explaining the close relationship between the Bhagavad Gita and music. Ashok Marwa, a scientist by profession provided detailed guidance on fighting infectious diseases as well as how to increase immunity. Yoga instructor, Pankaj Sainekar guided participants on the subject of yoga and pranayama. He especially focused on regular pranayama and yoga to be performed by artists with demonstrations.

This year Swarayadnya was attended by vocalists from various states like Goa, Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Rajasthan. The workshop was inaugurated by Sanjay Upadhye in the presence of Anil Samant.

In his address, Samant lauded the efforts of Swastik for successfully organising Swarayadnya for 12 consecutive years. The inaugural ceremony was graced by Deepak Tilve, Manoj Karapurkar and secretary of Swastik, Yogita Yaji. The inaugural function was compered by Neha Upadhye. On the last day of the workshop, all vocalists were given certificates of participation by Sanjay Upadhye followed by a cultural programme presented by the participants.