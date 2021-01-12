Celebrating creativity

NT BUZZ

The Good Shepherd organisation, Fatorda hosted an all-Goa invitational crib competition at Margao.

At the awards function held at Margao, the chief guest was parish priest of Grace Church, Margao, Fr Joe. He presented the winners with prizes in the presence of Fr Fantimo Pereira, Fr Sevellie, and Cedrric Dacosta. The first place was awarded to St Alex Church, Curtorim; the second place was awarded to Grace Church, Margao; the third place was awarded to United Boys, Chandrawaddo; and the fourth place was awarded to Our Lady of Snows Church, Raia. Consolation prizes were awarded to Carmelite Monastery, Margao; Help and Help Charitable Trust, Margao, and Janot Boys, Carmona.