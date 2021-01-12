Vishwajit to assess situation at Melauli

NT NETWORK

Panaji

Health Minister and Valpoi BJP legislator Vishwajit Rane on Monday said that he will assess the ground situation in Shel Melauli village in Sattari taluka, which has been seeing protests against the project for establishing campus for IIT-Goa.

Rane tweeted that he will seek an appointment with Chief Minister Pramod Sawant vis-à-vis the opposition to the project by Melauli villagers.

Rane tweeted that he will assess the ground situation with the people as regards the project and will discuss the matter with the Chief Minister.

“Issues raised by our people are of utmost concerns to me, and I shall be working towards resolving the same,” Valpoi MLA said.

Rane said that all that matters to him are his people of Sattari taluka and Usgao village and their sentiments.

“My people are my true strength,” he tweeted.

The agitation against the IIT project intensified after the government made attempts to demarcate the site for the project, riding roughshod over the people’s wishes.