PM speaks to CM, asks him to ensure best treatment to Shripad

NT NETWORK

Panaji

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday spoke to Chief Minister Pramod Sawant asking the state government to provide best treatment at the Goa Medical College and Hospital, Bambolim, to Union Minister for AYUSH Shripad Naik, who met with an accident at Hasakambi village at Ankola in Karnataka.

Shripad Naik was injured and his wife Vijaya and personal assistant killed on Monday evening when their car hit a tree at Ankola in Uttara Kannada district of Karnataka.

The Prime Minister spoke to the Chief Minister over the phone asking him to ensure proper medical treatment for Shripad Naik, who is the North Goa MP.

The Union Defence Minister tweeted that he is pained by news reports on Shripad Naik sustaining in the road accident, adding that he spoke to Sawant.

The state government is making necessary arrangements for the treatment of Shripad Naik, Singh said.

Sources said that Singh discussed with Sawant the option of taking Shripad Naik to Delhi for better treatment, if required.

Opposition leader Digambar Kamat in his condolence message said that he is devastated by

the most unfortunate and untimely demise of his family friend Vijaya Naik and Union minister’s close aide in the tragic accident.

“My prayers for speedy recovery of Shripad Bhau and others. My thoughts are with their families,” he added.

PTI ADDS FROM BENGALURU: Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa expressed shock over the accident and condoled the demise of Shripad Naik’s wife.

“Shocked to know that the car which Union minister Shripad Naik ji was travelling met with an accident in Uttara Kannada and the death of his wife.

My heartfelt condolences on the tragic death of Smt Naik and prayers for the speedy recovery of Shri Naik and those injured,” Yediyurappa tweeted.